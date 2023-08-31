Andy Murray out of US Open 2023 as defeat to Grigor Dimitrov marks unwanted six-year streak

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM — Andy Murray fell at the second hurdle of a grand slam once again as Grigor Dimitrov powered through at the US Open.

Dimitrov prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 at Flushing Meadows as 2012 champion Murray lost in the second round for the fourth time in his past six slams.

And more concerningly for Murray, the US Open exit marks a full six years of majors without reaching the second week, the 36-year-old having last progressed beyond the third round at Wimbledon 2017.

Arthur Ashe was barely a quarter-full as Murray and Dimitrov kicked off the day’s play on Flushing Meadows’ main court, where one side was baked in the New York sunshine and the other offered some welcome shade.

Murray won the first point but then lost eight in a row, falling a break down quickly, although he soon hit back after a 16-minute game.

The Briton had three break opportunities, and brought up the third after winning a rally where he hit a winner and ended up on Dimitrov’s side of the court. The pair touched rackets in appreciation of a quality exchange, and a point later the Bulgarian found the net to bring it back on serve.

Dimitrov was coming off the back of a five-setter that lasted four hours and 38 minutes on Tuesday, and another marathon was brewing against Murray, no stranger to lengthy battles throughout his career.

Just four games were played in 38 minutes, and a third straight deuce game made it five in 45 minutes, leaving viewers in the UK already speculating as to what chunk of their evening would be spent watching Murray – a favourite and often exhausting pastime for many.

The clock hit the hour-mark when Murray was broken to trail 5-3, and after Dimitrov went on to clinch the first set a game later, the No 19 seed then broke immediately to start the second set.

Murray was winning just one-third of points on his second serve, while Dimitrov was hitting twice as many winners, making for an uphill task that had to change fast.

A chance arose in the seventh game, but Murray lost a 33-shot rally to squander break point, and Dimitrov took complete control when closing out his next service game.

Murray was staring at a second straight exit in the second round of a slam, following on from Wimbledon, and though he broke back to stay alive early in the third set, Dimitrov ramped it up a notch and raced to 5-1.

And it was over a game later, Murray sending down a double fault to end the match.