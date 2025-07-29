46
US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz confirmed for star-studded mixed doubles event

2025-07-29Last Updated: 2025-07-29
The mixed doubles championship will take place before the main tournament on August 19 and 20, where one million US dollars (£750,000) in prize money is at stake for the winners.

Raducanu and Alcaraz are one of six teams who have received wild cards so far and two further wild cards are set to be announced at a later date to take the overall number of teams competing to 16.

Eight of the total 16 pairs have received direct entry into the draw, including Emma Navarro and men’s world No1 Jannik Sinner along with Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

British No1 Jack Draper is also in the main draw, paired with Paula Badosa and US duo Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul will play together in front of their home crowd.

Draper had initially been slated to play alongside the Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng, but he will now play with Badosa, who was beaten by Katie Boulter in the first round at Wimbledon, after Zheng pulled out of the US Open having undergone elbow surgery.

He had not been listed under the 25 official applicants that the tournament announced a week ago, but he was confirmed on Tuesday to be half of one of the direct-entry pairs in the draw.




