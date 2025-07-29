US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz confirmed for star-studded mixed doubles event
The mixed doubles championship will take place before the main tournament on August 19 and 20, where one million US dollars (£750,000) in prize money is at stake for the winners.
Raducanu and Alcaraz are one of six teams who have received wild cards so far and two further wild cards are set to be announced at a later date to take the overall number of teams competing to 16.
Eight of the total 16 pairs have received direct entry into the draw, including Emma Navarro and men’s world No1 Jannik Sinner along with Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.
British No1 Jack Draper is also in the main draw, paired with Paula Badosa and US duo Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul will play together in front of their home crowd.
Draper had initially been slated to play alongside the Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng, but he will now play with Badosa, who was beaten by Katie Boulter in the first round at Wimbledon, after Zheng pulled out of the US Open having undergone elbow surgery.
He had not been listed under the 25 official applicants that the tournament announced a week ago, but he was confirmed on Tuesday to be half of one of the direct-entry pairs in the draw.
Current US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have also received wild cards.
There are two more teams to be announced, according to the tournament, with the likes of Boulter and her Australian boyfriend Alex De Minaur, maverick Australian Nick Kyrgios and former world No1 Naomi Osaka, and the Italian duo Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti, both of who have made Grand Slam finals, waiting in the wings for a wild card.
US Open mixed doubles entrants
Emma Navarro (USA) & Jannik Sinner (Ita)
Paula Badosa (Esp) & Jack Draper (GBR)
Iga Swiatek (Pol) & Casper Ruud (Nor)
Elena Rybakina (Kaz) & Taylor Fritz (USA)
Amanda Anisimova (USA) & Holger Rune (Den)
Belinda Bencic (Sui) & Alexander Zverev (Ger)
Jessica Pegula (USA) & Tommy Paul (USA)
Mirra Andreeva & Daniil Medvedev
Madison Keys (USA) & Frances Tiafoe (USA)
Olga Danilovic (Srb) & Novak Djokovic (Srb)
Emma Raducanu (GBR) & Carlos Alcaraz (Esp)
Taylor Townsend (USA) & Ben Shelton (USA)
Venus Williams (USA) & Reilly Opelka (USA)
Sara Errani (Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita)
