US Open 2025 mixed doubles: Semi-finals order of play today, pairings and prize money

2025-08-20Last Updated: 2025-08-20
340 3 minutes read


Grand Slam tennis is back for one last instalment of the year, and there is something very different about the feel of this one.

The world’s elite converge on New York, New York for the US Open, but many of the top-ranked players across the men’s and women’s game have arrived a week early.

Why? For the revamped mixed doubles event, that has attracted the biggest names in the sport to join forces in a brand new format designed to excite fans with all-star teams and matches ahead of the calendar year’s last major tournament.

That has not been without controversy, however, with the defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori putting out a joint statement back in February that called the new format a “profound injustice”, before saying, “Making decisions just following the logic of profit is profoundly wrong in some situations.”

British No1s Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu faced on in the first round on Thursday with the former cruising to a straight-set win alongside American partner Jessica Pegula to send Carlos Alcaraz home early.

Draper and Pegula returned to book their place in the semi-finals as they thrashed Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva – conquerors of Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic – 4-1 4-1. The pair will face Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in Wednesday’s semi-final, with the final to be played later the same day.

US Open 2025 mixed doubles order of play

Arthur Arthur Stadium (12am BST start)

Semi-final 1: Pegula (USA) and Draper (GBR) vs Swiatek (POL) and Ruud (NOR)

Semi-final 2: Collins (USA) and Harrison (USA) vs Errani (ITA) and Vavassori (ITA)

When is Jack Draper playing?

Draper and Pegula will take to the court in their semi-final match on Wednesday, August 19, 2025.

They face Swiatek and Ruud, who brushed aside Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe before defeating Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti to reach the last four.

That semi-final is scheduled first on Arthur Ashe Stadium, with a start time of 7pm ET (midnight BST into Thursday).

Should Draper and Pegula get through the third seeds, they could face either defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori or American duo Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison, who replaced Jannik Sinner and Katerina Siniakova at the last minute, in the final later on Wednesday evening.

What is the match format?

The layout of the matches will be slightly different than a traditional best-of-three, first to six games encounter.


