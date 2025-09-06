US Open final start time and how to watch Sabalenka vs Anisimova today
It has been another thrilling fortnight at Flushing Meadows, with no shortage of drama and upsets littered throughout the year’s fourth and last tennis Grand Slam event.
Reigning world No1 Sabalenka is looking to claim her fourth major title and second in succession at the US Open, having fought back from a set down to topple Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals to follow a walkover against the injured Marketa Vondrousova and earlier victories over Cristina Bucsa, Leylah Fernandez, Polina Kudermetova and Rebeka Masarova.
She will contest her third final in a row in New York, searching for her maiden Slam success of 2025 after final defeats at both the Australian Open and French Open and a shock last-four exit at Wimbledon, where she was bested by Anisimova in a third-set decider having beaten her in the last 16 at Roland Garros.
Anisimova has also overcome Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jaqueline Cristian, Maya Joint and Kimberly Birrell to position herself for another chance at securing that maiden Slam title.
Sabalenka vs Anisimova start time
The 2025 US Open women’s singles final is due to start at 9pm BST on Saturday evening (September 6) at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.
That is 4pm ET and 1pm PT in the United States.
How to watch Sabalenka vs Anisimova
TV channel: In the UK, the final is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the action live online via the SkyGo app.
Sabalenka vs Anisimova H2H record
Anisimova actually boasts a clear advantage in the all-time head to head against Sabalenka, with six victories to three on the WTA Tour.
She beat her by two sets to one in the heat of the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, after losing to the same opponent in the last 16 at the French Open during the previous month.
Source link