US$300mn Hills Luxury Golf Estate project begins

MOREBLESSING MARANGE

The much-anticipated Hills Luxury Golf Estate project has begun with the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-listed firm, WestProp Holdings Limited saying the project will add 70 million bricks to their target of one billion bricks by 2050.

WestProp Holdings say the new venture will see construction of the world class golf course, construction of villas, apartments, townhouses, country club, hotel, tennis and swimming academy and a shopping mall

The golf course will be modelled after an 18-hole golf course used in the PGA Tour.

Company chief executive officer, Ken Sharpe said the project is a first for sub-Saharan Africa and Zimbabwe while also describing it as a “legacy project.”

“We are on a mission to make sure that one billion bricks are put in the ground by 2050 on all our projects and that includes Pokugara Residential Estate, Millennium Heights, Pomona City and the Hills Golf Estate,” Sharpe said.

“This project is going to consume an estimated 70 million bricks. So, this project alone will double our bricks to take us to over 150 million, almost 15% of the vision being realised.”

“This is part of our contribution to the urban renewal projects as endorsed by the second republic. We are creating value of over US$300 million through this project. We are confident that by the time it is completed, the value of the investment of this project will have grown substantially.”

WestProp roped in renowned golf course designer Peter Matkovich and top architect Joan Balagué Capdet to the project.

Apart from this development, other WestProp projects include the Millennium Heights which is ongoing, Pokugara Residential Estate, Pomona City (ongoing), The Mall of Zimbabwe and Millennium Heights Office Park.

Related