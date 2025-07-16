26
Usyk vs Dubois 2: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois contest a high-stakes rematch at Wembley this weekend with the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world on the line.

It is just under two years now since the duo first met in Poland, where Usyk retained his unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring titles in August 2023 with a ninth-round stoppage victory at Wroclaw’s Tarczynski Arena that was mired in controversy.

Dubois, making a huge step up that night as a massive underdog, felt he had been cruelly robbed of a career-defining triumph after sending Usyk to the canvas in the fifth with a wincing body shot that was ruled a low blow by referee Luis Pabon, with Usyk permitted almost four minutes to recover.

The defending champion was able to regather himself and dominate the bout thereafter as he secured knockdowns in both rounds eight and nine before proceedings were waved off, but Dubois and his camp were furious, with promoter Frank Warren seeing an appeal rejected to have the fight ruled a no contest and an immediate rematch ordered.

Usyk – who also previously held all the gold at cruiserweight – went on to become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000 in his next fight as he outpointed Tyson Fury in Riyadh to add the WBC belt to his collection.

He only held that status for a matter of weeks, however, as he was forced to quickly relinquish his IBF belt as a rematch with the self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ was swiftly and inevitably lined up, leaving him unable to face Dubois, who had claimed mandatory challenger status with the IBF by stopping Filip Hrgovic on the inaugural Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5 card last summer.

Dubois was upgraded to full IBF champion without stepping back into the ring, successfully defending the belt for the first time with a devastating fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in a shockingly one-sided all-British showdown at Wembley in September.

Controversy: Usyk was floored by a shot in the fifth round of the first fight that was ruled a low blow

REUTERS

Now he’s desperate to seek revenge against the great Usyk, who surprisingly split from long-time promoter Alex Krassyuk last month to potentially disrupt his build-up.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 fight date and venue

Usyk vs Dubois 2 takes place on Saturday July 19, 2025 at Wembley Stadium in north-west London.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 fight time and ring walks

The undercard is expected to start at around 5:40pm BST on Saturday evening, with Usyk and Dubois likely to ring walk at approximately 9:50pm. As ever, those exact timings are subject to change.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the event is being shown live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £24.99, which gets you seven days full access to DAZN. A monthly subscription to DAZN costs £14.99 a month.


