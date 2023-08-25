Usyk vs Dubois: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, latest odds and ring walks

The British fighter enters his first world title fight at the tender age of 25 looking to pull off a massive upset against the Ukrainian, who will have the raucous backing of the crowd in Poland on his side.

After bouncing back from his knockout defeat to Joe Joyce almost three years ago, Dubois has won four contests on the spin albeit against opponents with far lesser prowess than Usyk. Kevin Lerena managed to knock the Londoner down three times in the first round of their clash in December, before Dubois prevailed in the third.

That sets up Saturday’s showdown for the WBA heavyweight belt with Usyk’s IBF and WBO titles also on the line. The 36-year-old has not fought since this time last year, when he cruised past his rematch against Anthony Joshua on a split decision that was, in truth, kind to the Brit.

Talks with Tyson Fury have not yielded the mega unification showdown boxing fans are hoping for, which means Usyk must navigate Dubois’ threat to continue his march to total heavyweight supremacy.

Usyk vs Dubois date, start time, venue and ring walks

Usyk vs Dubois is schedule for Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Stadion Wroclaw in Poland.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST before ring walks for the headline event at approximately 10pm BST.

Usyk vs Dubois fight card/undercard in full

Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian fighter Denys Berinchyk will take on Anthony Yigit before the main event, looking to extend his unbeaten lightweight career.

Britain’s Commonwealth middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz also goes up against Ukraine’s Dmytro Mytrofanov on a card packed with eastern European talent. Prince Naseem Hamed’s son, Aadam Hamed, makes his pro debut against a fighter still to be named.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue

Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza

Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio

Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel

Aadam Hamed vs TBA

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes

Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz

Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois

TV channel: In the UK, TNT Sports will broadcast the fight for a PPV cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Fans can tune into the fight via the TNT Sports Box Office website and app.

Live blog: You can also follow the fight, round-by-round via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Usyk vs Dubois fight prediction

After comfortably out-boxing the powerhouse that is Anthony Joshua, Usyk is the heavy favourite for this contest. The question is whether it will go all the way, with Dubois potentially looking to explode into the ring and wipe out the former cruiserweight early.

That could leave Dubois open to a knockout blow to himself yet Usyk has shown he can expertly navigate his way through these fights by going the distance.

Usyk to win on unanimous points decision.

Usyk vs Dubious weigh-in results

The fighters will take to the scales on Friday afternoon – check back in then for the results!

Usyk vs Dubois betting odds

Usyk to win – 1/14

Draw – 25/1

Dubois to win – 7/1

Usyk to win by TKO/KO – 2/5

Dubois to win by TKO/KO – 17/2

Fight to go the distance – Yes: 11/5 No: 3/10

Dubois to be knocked down – 1/3

Usyk to be knocked down and win – 12/1

Odds provided by Betfair, subject to change.