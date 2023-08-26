Usyk vs Dubois LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Daniel Dubois will attempt to pull off a huge boxing upset tonight as he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in Poland for his first heavyweight world title fight. The Ukrainian will have the backing of all of Wroclaw behind him in what is his first fight in over a year.

Usyk last turned out for back-to-back demolitions of Anthony Joshua to prove his credentials at this weight, and a unification clash against Tyson Fury may well be next if he can overcome today’s hurdle. Despite his time away from the ring, the wily 36-year-old is hotly tipped to out-box his powerful opponent.

Dubois, like many before him, may feel his best way to get at Usyk is an early show of muscle in what would make for a spectacular fight. Follow Usyk vs Dubois round by round, blow by blow with Standard Sport’s fight blog LIVE!