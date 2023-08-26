Usyk vs Dubois LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Daniel Dubois will attempt to pull off a huge boxing upset tonight as he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in Poland for his first heavyweight world title fight. The Ukrainian will have the backing of all of Wroclaw behind him in what is his first fight in over a year.
Usyk last turned out for back-to-back demolitions of Anthony Joshua to prove his credentials at this weight, and a unification clash against Tyson Fury may well be next if he can overcome today’s hurdle. Despite his time away from the ring, the wily 36-year-old is hotly tipped to out-box his powerful opponent.
Dubois, like many before him, may feel his best way to get at Usyk is an early show of muscle in what would make for a spectacular fight. Follow Usyk vs Dubois round by round, blow by blow with Standard Sport’s fight blog LIVE!
Live updates
Czjakowski vs Khartsyz
It’s Poland vs Ukraine as 22-year-old Czjakowski takes on Khartsyz, who is 2-0 in his career.
Czjakowski, who is adorned in sponsorship decals – or very questionable corporate tattoos – is struggling in the first with some heavy hits over the top from Khartsyz.
Next up…
Because that fight was so quick we have four rounds of lightweight fun parachuted onto the card!
Konrad Czjakowski faces Yaroslav Khartsyz.
Oleksandr Usyk not bothered by favourite tag
Oleksandr Usyk kept it short and sweet during Thursday’s press conference ahead of this weekend’s world heavyweight title clash with British underdog Daniel Dubois.
Ukrainian hero Usyk has embraced the role of home favourite during this fight week but took the unusual step on Wednesday of spending some of his open workout by enthusiastically dancing, which delighted his ringside fans.
The 36-year-old continued that eccentricity on Thursday by answering only one question during a short press conference, where his opponent Dubois was largely a bystander until the duo took part in a drama-free face-off.
Usyk started: “Hi everybody, what’s up? I am grateful for my team, my family, my wife, I love you Katerina, my country and Ukrainian soldiers. Thank you so much.
“My preparation is all good. We do a lot of work, with swimming, we play football, we dancing, yeah. Enough?”
Full fight card
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois
Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit
Aadam Hamed vs Vojtech Hardy
Hamzah Sheeraz bt Dmytro Mytrofanov
Anauel Ngamissengue bt Fiodor Czerkaszyn
Daniel Lapin bt Aro Schwartz
Bryce Mills bt Damian Tymosz
Rafal Wolczecki bt Roberto Arriaza
Vasile Cebotari bt Joel Julio
Lazizbek Mullojonov bt Nursultan Amanzholov
Hamzah Sheeraz gives his reaction
“I’d like to thank Allah, Frank Warren and K2 Promotions. I knew I’d do a job on him, did I think I’d do it that quick? I thought it’d be about round ten but I’ll take it.
“Loads of people wrote me off but I’m here, I’ve got the WBC Silver and next year I want to fight for a world title. I think I’m ready.”
Mytrofanov vs Sheeraz
Mytrofanov ended the first with a bloodied nose and is still looking to scamper around in front of the controlled Sheeraz, who gets things going with another solid combination.
AND IT’S ALL OVER! One more big hit lands and that’s too many for the referee, who calls it off!
SHEERAZ WINS IT IN TWO!
Mytrofanov vs Sheeraz
So, how will Mytrofanov look to go about this fight with such a height disadvantage?
Not like that! Sheeraz sends him to the canvas inside the first minute after luring him in! Another solid right-hander wobbles Mytrofanov in a textbook first round from the Brit.
A superb jab through the gate sends Mytrofanov to his knee with still 45 seconds to go… he’s back up but struggling.
A very one-sided first round of 12 (not likely) ends!
Mytrofanov vs Sheeraz
A big test for Sheeraz up against of the several Ukrainian fighters on the card, making him very much the away-team boxer on his debut outside of England.
He certainly has the height and reach advantage, however.
Mytrofanov vs Sheeraz
Next up we have Hamzah Sheeraz, the highly-rated 24-year-old from Slough looking to extend his 17-0 record after winning the Commonwealth middleweight title in November.
Dmytro Mytrofanov, 33, boasts a 13-0-1 record and is expected to be the Brit’s toughest opponent to date.
