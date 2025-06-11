2 Chainz and Ne-Yo Deliver New Single “Not the Same”

2 Chainz returns with “Not the Same,” the third single from the upcoming Red Clay soundtrack, teaming up with R&B star Ne-Yo for a soulful and introspective record. The track follows previous releases “Atlanta” featuring Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers and “Sista Wives” featuring Lil Yachty.

Co-produced by 2 Chainz and actor Omar Epps, the short film Red Clay explores themes of pain, resilience, and transformation, which are echoed in the new single. Over a smooth, soulful beat, 2 Chainz delivers emotional verses that reflect on grief and personal growth. “I miss pop tellin’ me that we was eye to eye, he died right in front of me, I still don’t know what to do,” he raps, later adding, “Once you get a little change, they gon’ say you changed, but you’re not supposed to stay the same.”

Ne-Yo’s heartfelt chorus adds depth, tying the song’s message together. The official video mirrors the mood, opening with a caterpillar transforming into a butterfly before drifting over a lively barbecue. Surrounded by friends, 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo share moments of joy and reflection. The visual shifts between these scenes and clips from Red Clay hint at the storylines that inspired the soundtrack.

“Not the Same” stands as a moving reflection on the pain of loss and the power of growth, offering another glimpse into the emotional world of Red Clay.