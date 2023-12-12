2 Chainz Speaks Out After Car Accident In Miami

Over Art Basel weekend, Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there was a three-vehicle crash in which one, then-unidentified adult male was rushed to a local hospital. The hospitalized driver was later identified as ATL trap rap star 2 Chainz, who is now speaking out for the first time since the accident.

Yesterday, (December 11), Chainz posted an image of the car that hit his Mercedes from behind on IG, captioning his post, “This the car that hit us from behind..Praise God for the blessings , Things could have been worse , but it wasn’t , don’t wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me , sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing , but I truly felt the love and don’t worry bout me , I’m good , shake back king 💪🏿”

Reports noted a Tesla hit 2 Chainz’s vehicle while the artist was driving on I-95. Police allegedly suspect the person in the Tesla was driving under the influence. The rapper’s car was hit from behind by the Tesla and 2 Chainz’s car was totaled as a result.

According to TMZ, the 46-year-old rapper managed to avoid being seriously injured in the incident and he’s back home resting.





