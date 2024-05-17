2016 Hotel Security Footage Shows Diddy Beating and Dragging Cassie

2016 footage from the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles shows Diddy baeting Cassie in the hotel’s hallway.

In the video released by CNN, Diddy is seen running down the hotel hallway in a towel to catch Cassie as she attempts to leave in an elevator. Diddy throws Cassie to the floor by her neck, followed by kicks, stomps and an attempt to drag her down the hall by her hood.

Cassie attempted to use a hotel phone only to be pushed to the ground by Diddy again. Later in the video, he throws a vase at the singer.

Cassie’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, released the following statement: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The video is available below. As a warning, the video is graphic and displays physical assault.

Warning – disturbing video: This is the video where Diddy is seen physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN. Exclusive reporting from @EWagmeister: pic.twitter.com/08UIcYgec1 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 17, 2024

This video arrived just days after Diddy posted a new message on Instagram. In the post, captioned “LOVE,” Diddy shared an image that says, “Time tells truth.”

A federal rade on Diddy’s properties in March, led to the seizure of electronic devices in both his Los Angeles and Miami homes.

According to ABC, Homeland Security executed the raid by order of a Manhattan federal court, seizing devices in an investigation of sex trafficking as a result of civil lawsuits against the music mogul from four women.

Diddy and his legal team released a statement following the raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes. In a statement, attorney Aaron Dyer stated that federal authorities used “military-level force” to execute the raid.

You can read the full statement below:

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.” On Nov. 16, 2023, Cassie filed a now-settled lawsuit against Diddy in federal court, accusing the media mogul of rape and abuse that began a decade ago when she was just 19 years old. The “Me and You” singer was previously signed to Diddy’s label Bad Boy Records, meeting him back in 2005. Since then, she alleges he took control of her life and accused him of acts of sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual battery, sexual assault, and more. In light of recent events, Cassie is hopeful Diddy will finally get the justice he deserves. Her attorney issued a statement to Good Morning America following the raids of his home: “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”





