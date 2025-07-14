21 Savage Reunites with Drake at Wireless Festival 2025

Grammy-winning artist and Atlanta native 21 Savage lit up Wireless Festival 2025 in London with a surprise reunion alongside Drake. Performing “Knife Talk” and “Rich Flex” from their chart-topping album Her Loss, the set marked the duo’s first joint appearance since the It’s All A Blur tour. The crowd at Finsbury Park erupted as the longtime collaborators took the stage together, bringing a powerful moment to one of the summer’s biggest music events.

21 Savage’s appearance capped off what has been a monumental year. He recently released the hit single “GBP” with Central Cee and launched Bank Account Financial Literacy Week in Georgia, reaching students across five schools. The Atlanta rapper was also honored with multiple community awards and had December 21 officially named “Savage Day” in Georgia.

Following his American Dream album’s Billboard and BET nominations, 21 Savage has continued his rise with major performances at Coachella and SNL, a Rolling Stone cover, and inclusion on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024. His appearance at Wireless further cements his global status as one of rap’s most impactful artists.