42 Dugg Drops New Single “Win Wit Us” Ahead of Upcoming Album Release

Detroit native and rising rap star 42 Dugg is back with a bang, releasing his latest single, “Win Wit Us,” via CMG Records/4PF/Interscope Records. The track is set to feature on his highly anticipated upcoming album, “4eva Us, Neva Them.”

Produced by FLEXONTHEBEAT, TyMaz, and Marshak, “Win Wit Us” sees Dugg assert his dominance, calling out those who haven’t earned their place alongside him and his crew.

Accompanying the single is an official music video directed by Counter Point. Shot across various locations and clubs in Detroit, the visual captures Dugg and his crew exuding confidence as they rap about their supremacy in the rap game.





