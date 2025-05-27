42 Dugg Drops “We Not Done” Video, Gears Up for Hometown Concert

42 Dugg has unleashed the visuals for his latest single, “We Not Done,” showcasing his raw energy and Detroit roots. The music video captures Dugg and his crew tearing through the city streets on ATVs and dirt bikes before transitioning to a lively club scene filled with flashing lights, cash showers, and popping bottles. The track’s gritty tone and Dugg’s sharp lyrics affirm that his rise in the rap game is far from over.

The release sets the stage for a special Memorial Day Weekend concert in Detroit, where Dugg will perform alongside special guests including Lucki, YK Niece, and Drego & Beno. The show follows his recent nationwide tour in support of his debut album, 4eva Us, Neva Them, further cementing his presence on the national stage.