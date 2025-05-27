49
26
11
35
31
5
2
22
40
33
30
14
9
8
3
25
43
15
32
29
10
38
23
34
48
18
46
16
1
20
4
44
37
13
39
24
42 Dugg Drops “We Not Done” Video, Gears Up for Hometown Concert

42 Dugg Drops “We Not Done” Video, Gears Up for Hometown Concert

2025-05-27Last Updated: 2025-05-27
353 1 minute read

42 Dugg has unleashed the visuals for his latest single, “We Not Done,” showcasing his raw energy and Detroit roots. The music video captures Dugg and his crew tearing through the city streets on ATVs and dirt bikes before transitioning to a lively club scene filled with flashing lights, cash showers, and popping bottles. The track’s gritty tone and Dugg’s sharp lyrics affirm that his rise in the rap game is far from over.

The release sets the stage for a special Memorial Day Weekend concert in Detroit, where Dugg will perform alongside special guests including Lucki, YK Niece, and Drego & Beno. The show follows his recent nationwide tour in support of his debut album, 4eva Us, Neva Them, further cementing his presence on the national stage.


Source link

2025-05-27Last Updated: 2025-05-27
353 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Hollywood Legend Leans on Assistant for Help During Rare Outing

Hollywood Legend Leans on Assistant for Help During Rare Outing

2025-01-29
42 Dugg Drops New Single “Win Wit Us” Ahead of Upcoming Album Release

42 Dugg Drops New Single “Win Wit Us” Ahead of Upcoming Album Release

2024-05-17
ZIMPRIDE job vacancy advert

ZIMPRIDE job vacancy advert

2021-02-25
Cavendish Square Creates A New Outdoor Boulevard

Cavendish Square Creates A New Outdoor Boulevard

2023-08-23
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo