42 Dugg Taps Sexyy Red To Deliver “N.P.O.”

Detroit rap star 42 Dugg has teamed up with Sexyy Red to bring in the summer with “N.P.O.”, a bass-heavy anthem under the CMG Records/4PF/Interscope Records umbrella. Between fire verses from two of the Midwest’s finest, the hook spells it out and the video speaks for itself; “She ain’t got no panties on.”

“N.P.O.” is the latest taste of 42 Dugg’s forthcoming album 4eva Us, Neva Them, which is scheduled for an Independence Day release. On the catchy single, Dugg flexes about the finer things in life, rapping, “Chanel link with the pearls on it / I don’t care how much it cost, I said my girl want it.”

Red feeds right into Dugg’s energy, spittin’, “You ain’t got no money for me, b**** don’t even call my phone / A** phat nails done, and my weave super long.”

In the Young Chang-directed video, Dugg and Red do it up ostentatiously in Miami, showing off foreign cars and blinged out jewels from the day throughout the night, with all the women, including Red, showing why the song is called “N.P.O.”





