4batz Releases Delivers His Debut Mixtape ‘U made me a st4r’

Dallas-born rising star 4batz has unleashed his highly anticipated debut mixtape, “U made me a st4r*”, now available on all major streaming platforms. Comprising “act i: stickerz ’99” and “act ii: date @ 8,” the mixtape presents a raw and introspective narrative, with 4batz at the helm of both writing and production.

Embedded within each track is a candid portrayal of 4batz’s personal journey, characterized by heartbreak and self-discovery. In an Apple Music Up Next Interview with Nedeska, he delved into the inspiration behind “act i: stickerz ’99,” revealing a poignant reflection on unrequited love. “I felt delusional over this girl,” he confessed, “but she didn’t want to be with me… I was stuck to someone who wasn’t stuck to me.”

“act ii: date @ 8” serves as a contemplative exploration of past relationships, with 4batz offering introspective insights into the chapters of his life. Reflecting on his musical roots, 4batz acknowledges the influence of 90s R&B from his mother and 70s classics from his grandmother, both shaping the emotive landscape of his mixtape.

For 4batz, “U made me a st4r*” transcends mere music; it’s a testament to his journey of self-expression and emotional catharsis. As he navigates the nuances of love, loss, and self-discovery, 4batz emerges as a compelling storyteller, seamlessly blending rap with soulful melodies and evocative narratives.

With “U made me a st4r*”, 4batz invites listeners on an intimate odyssey, inviting them to explore the depths of his emotions and experiences. As his star continues to rise, 4batz stands poised to make an indelible mark on the music landscape, one heartfelt lyric at a time.





