50 Cent Takes Dig at Young Buck’s Mugshot

It wouldn’t be a week without 50 Cent taking a comedic shot at his opps. The G-Unit honcho did that when he responded to Young Buck’s recent return to jail with social media remarks, continuing their longstanding public disagreement. The former G-Unit artist was taken into custody in Tennessee on April 7 after reportedly missing multiple required check-ins with his bond supervisor, as reported by TMZ.

Get this. Legal documents show that Young Buck is facing a 30-day sentence for violating his bond conditions, which included bi-weekly meetings with a supervisor while under court-ordered GPS monitoring. These requirements stemmed from prior convictions related to domestic violence and drug offenses. Assistant District Attorney Eric Mauldin confirmed the rapper’s failure to comply led to his current incarceration, though future bond arrangements remain unclear.

This exchange follows earlier tensions between the two artists. Earlier this year, Young Buck referenced 50 Cent while celebrating Big Meech’s prison release in a video saying: “Shout out to Big Meech. Welcome home. Quit playing with dude. I’ma say that much.” 50 Cent responded by sharing the clip with commentary referencing longstanding rumors about Young Buck’s personal life.

The artists have been involved in legal disputes since December, with 50 Cent claiming Young Buck owes him $250,000—an allegation Buck denies, stating the amount relates to an unfulfilled record contract obligation.

Debt or no debt, 50 probably would have found something else to harp on Buck, over.