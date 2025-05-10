50 Cent Trolls Diddy’s Jury Selection with AI Image of Himself

50 Cent is having fun with the jury selection portion of Diddy’s trial. Hitting Instagram, 50 trolled Diddy with an AI image of himself as the entire jury. “I’m not sure if this is far but don’t worry, be happy,” 50 wrote.

On a serious note, Diddy’s children will attend the trial once jury selection wraps up. According to TMZ, the family will attend in support of their father, including twins Jessie and D’Lila, who are currently juggling prom and school.

Diddy appeared for day one of his sex-trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court. The opening day focused on jury selection. Diddy appeared in a blue sweater and white button-down shirt and remarked that he was nervous. “I’m sorry, your honor. I’m a little nervous today,” Diddy said to Judge Arun Subramanian, according to the NY Post.

During jury selection for Combs’ trial, a juror who liked a comedian’s joke about evidence was kept, while a publisher of Al B. Sure’s memoir (ex of Combs’ former partner) was excused. Celebrities like Kanye West might be mentioned. Jurors faced questions about hip-hop and sexual relationships before 12 are chosen to decide if Combs ran his company as a “criminal enterprise.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His argument will highlight his “Freak-Off” events were consensual encounters of a kinky lifestyle.