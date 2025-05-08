A$AP Rocky Dishes on Denzel Washington’s Surprising Music Taste

A$AP Rocky recently revealed an unexpected revelation about legendary actor Denzel Washington’s musical preferences. According to the rapper, Washington deeply appreciates Memphis rap and contemporary hip-hop.

Rocky recounted his surprise when Washington asked him what music he was listening to. According to Variety, when Rocky mentioned Slick Rick, Washington enthusiastically responded, “Oh, I f— with Rick, of course. Rick the Ruler.” The actor reportedly started reciting Nas, Tupac, and DMX lyrics.

Even more surprising to Rocky was Washington’s knowledge of current artists like Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa, and NBA YoungBoy. Rocky expressed his shock, stating he expected the veteran actor to listen to artists like Miles Davis. However, Washington said, “‘Throw on NLE Choppa.’”

Rocky and Washington will co-star in the upcoming Spike Lee Joint, Highest 2 Lowest, which is set for a May release. The trailer can be seen below.