Al B. Sure!’s Diddy Book Pulled by Publisher Over “Creative Differences”

Al. B Sure!’s Diddy book, Do You Believe Me Now?, has hit a snag. The book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, has pulled it from its website, and the book may never be released.

The singer’s lawyer, Robert J. Hantman, stated the company has “creative differences” on how Diddy should be handled. “Simon & Schuster wanted him to include more stuff about P. Diddy, but he didn’t really want to go there,” Hantman said.

The book had long been reported to have dirt on the jailed mogul. The lawyer added, “He hopes to work it out with them.”

Simon & Schuster announced the book in May 2025. Te memoir, which was set to release on September 9, 2025, in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats (narrated by the author), promised an inspiring and revealing account of the singer’s life.

The book was said to highlight Sure!’s near-death health crisis two years prior, his surprising connections to Sean Combs amidst his legal woes, his past romance with the late Kim Porter, and the rollercoaster of his pioneering career in the New Jack Swing era.

Al B. Sure!’s cryptic remarks following the raids on Combs’s properties ignited a media frenzy, hinting at potential links between his coma and the ongoing investigation. His deep connections to Combs include his former marriage to Kim Porter, who later became Combs’s longtime partner and mother to three of his children. Sure!’s past calls for an investigation into Porter’s 2018 death also fueled public speculation.

The memoir was to also explore Sure!’s long-standing claims of alleged gang stalking, surveillance, death threats, human trafficking, and psychological warfare against him and those around him, experiences that were often dismissed. Now, having survived a life-threatening medical ordeal, he aims to reclaim his narrative.