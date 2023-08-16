Allen Iverson Salutes Post Malone After “White Iverson” Collections One Billion Spotify Streams

Allen Iverson has nothing but love to give. Superstar Post Malone recently joined the Spotify Billions Club as his single, “White Iverson,” crossed the billion stream threshold. With this achievement, AI delivered a special message to Posty.

“Congrats on 1 billion Spotify streams,” Iverson said. “The whole world loves this song and I’m honored to be a part of it. Keep that same form, Post.”

The single was most streamed in Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, London, and Houston and has been added to over 23 million playlists. You can see a special presentation for Spotify, including The Answer below.





