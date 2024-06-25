Anderson .Paak Teams with Lexus and Amazon Music for World Music Day

In celebration of World Music Day, Lexus and Amazon Music have joined forces with 8-time Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak to launch a new campaign, “Destination .Paak – The Lexus GX Remix.” The campaign encourages fans to explore the outdoors and embrace life’s adventures. It features an exclusive remix and music video by Anderson .Paak, showcasing the all-new 2024 Lexus GX, along with behind-the-scenes interviews and interactive content with the artist. The campaign is available on destinationPaak.com starting today.

Fans will follow Anderson .Paak as he navigates California’s rugged and beautiful terrain in the 2024 Lexus GX, seeking inspiration to create a reimagined version of his original track, “Celebrate.” The 2024 GX, designed to inspire travel and exploration, combines elegant features, intuitive technology, and off-road capability, exemplifying Lexus’ commitment to luxury and performance.

Available on destinationPaak.com through August 31, 2024, the campaign offers exclusive content, including the “Celebrate” music video. In the video, Anderson .Paak embarks on a journey from a California garage, reminiscing about his career, and exploring the wilderness to find inspiration for his performance. The video showcases his reimagined rendition of “Celebrate,” brought to life amidst nature’s beauty.

Additionally, Anderson .Paak’s “World Music Day” Playlist, featuring his favorite genre-bending remixes, is available, offering fans a glimpse into the music that has influenced his career. The Lexus GX Gallery provides behind-the-scenes images from the music video set, highlighting the collaboration between Anderson .Paak and the 2024 Lexus GX.

In behind-the-scenes interviews, Anderson .Paak discusses his musical journey, finding inspiration in nature, and his work on the new NxWorries album with co-collaborator Knxwledge.

For more information on “Destination .Paak: The Lexus GX Remix” and the 2024 GX, visit www.destinationPaak.com, www.lexus.com/gx, and the Lexus Newsroom.





