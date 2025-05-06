André 3000 Drops Surprise ‘Piano Sketches’ After Met Gala Debut

Just hours after making a memorable appearance at the Met Gala in a custom piano-inspired Burberry ensemble, André 3000 surprised fans with the release of 7 piano sketches, a collection of solo instrumental piano music. The unexpected drop on Epic Records at 8 pm EST marks his first new material since his critically acclaimed 2023 instrumental album, New Blue Sun, which garnered three GRAMMY nominations, including Album Of The Year.

André’s Met Gala look, a collaboration between Burberry and benji bixby, styled by Law Roach, perfectly aligned with the event’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, celebrating craftsmanship, structure, Black history, and the evolution of dandyism. The event also served as the debut of benji bixby, a reimagining of André’s late 2000s fashion line, Benjamin Bixby.

Partially conceived and recorded before New Blue Sun, the genesis of 7 piano sketches dates back nearly a decade to a stay in Texas with his son, where a piano was the primary source of entertainment. Reflecting on the recordings, André shared the original, tongue-in-cheek title, “The Best Worst Rap Album In History,” explaining its lack of lyrics represented an emotional freedom and a “palette cleanser.”

This exciting release comes ahead of André 3000 receiving an Honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music on May 10th. Furthermore, he is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame alongside his Outkast partner Big Boi in November.