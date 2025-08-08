Angie Martinez Hosts Unforgettable 2025 Summer BBQ in QueensAsk ChatGPT

This past Sunday, Queens was on fire—in the best way possible—as legendary radio host Angie Martinez brought her annual Angie’s Summer BBQ to life at the Knockdown Center. The 2025 edition wasn’t just a party—it was a full-on cultural experience.

From the moment you stepped onto the grounds, the scene was pure summertime joy. Think: block party meets music festival, with a family reunion twist. The crowd came out deep to enjoy good vibes, loud music, and a lineup that celebrated both homegrown talent and major names.

On the food front, A Mother’s Touch Bistro & Catering held it down with plates packed full of Southern and Caribbean flavor—real comfort food that hit every time. To wash it down? A smooth glass of Roscato Wine, which also had one of the most talked-about activations of the day: a nostalgic living room photo setup that had guests snapping pics and sipping in style.

The main stage lit up with fire performances from some of the hottest names out: Jim Jones, Lola Brooke, Maiya the Don, Zeddy Will, Honey Bxby, Bay Swag with Cash Cobain, Moliy, and a jaw-dropping magic set from Elliot Zimet. Whether fans came to vibe, sing along, or discover something new, the stage delivered.

But what really kept the energy pulsing was the DJ lineup—a true masterclass in party-rocking. DJ Nyla Symone, DJ Will, DJ Noire, DJ Suss One, DJ Spinking, and DJ Self didn’t miss a beat. From old-school anthems to today’s biggest hits, they kept the crowd dancing from the first spin to the final fade-out.

The day was powered by an impressive roster of sponsors who helped make it all happen:

Roscato Wine, MetroPlus Health, Lincoln Tech, LaGuardia College, Planet Brooklyn, Wicked the Musical, Sun Cruiser, The United States Air Force, Girls Love Karaoke, and Michael “The Bull” Lamonsoff.

Angie’s Summer BBQ wasn’t just another concert—it was a reminder of how music, food, and community can come together to create something magical. If you missed it this year, start planning for 2026. In the meantime, catch the highlights below and keep tuning in to Power 105.1 on the iHeartRadio app—where Angie and her team keep the culture alive all year round.

Watch the clips below of the Angie’s Summer BBQ 2025 performances!