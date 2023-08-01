Angus Cloud’s Family Reveals He Struggled with the Loss of His Father

Ahead of his death, reports state Angus Cloud was struggling with his father’s death. Cloud’s death was revealed on Monday, highlighting his father had died weeks before.

Cloud’s family released a statement detailing they lost an “incredible human” that filled the role of “artist, a friend, a brother and a son.”

The statement to TMZ also noted Cloud recently lost his father.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement reads. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

They added, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”





