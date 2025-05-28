22
ASAP Rocky and Young Thug Collab Album Reportedly On The Way

2025-05-28
A collaboration album from A$AP Rocky and Young Thug is reportedly “coming soon,” according to A$AP Illz, sparking excitement among fans. This news follows a period of significant legal activity for both artists.

A$AP Rocky was recently found not guilty in his assault trial involving a firearm, concluding a highly publicized case. Meanwhile, Young Thug has been getting back in line with the music industry following his release and plea deal on a state RICO charge in Georgia. Young Thug recently dropped a new single, “Money on Money,” has a new album on tap, and is set to perform at Summer Smash in Chicago.

You can hear more from A$AP Illz below.


