24
9
25
5
20
32
40
15
35
16
43
33
48
31
8
29
4
18
11
34
38
49
30
44
37
10
46
26
39
13
2
14
1
3
23
22
Atlantic Records Shares Social Media Message on Cardi B’s Album: ‘We Can’t Wait’

Atlantic Records Shares Social Media Message on Cardi B’s Album: ‘We Can’t Wait’

2024-05-18Last Updated: 2024-05-18
347 1 minute read

Cardi B said she isn’t dropping an album this year. Atlantic Records said, “ha ha, that’s cute. Yes you are.”

In case you missed it, while interacting with fans online, Cardi revealed she agreed with a fan who stated she should pull back from social media platforms due to feeling “unappreciated” for online interactions.

Then she dropped the reveal: “Anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year .. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

After a new Rolling Stone cover story hit online, Atlantic Records shared their own message: “Cardi B’s upcoming album is one of the most anticipated this year. We can’t wait put it out, even if we have to sneak into her studio and take it! 👀”

Cardi’s last single, “Enough (Miami),” cracked into the top 10 at No. 9. The record, which fans have been anticipating to hear new music from the Bronx emcee, marked Cardi’s 12th entry into the Top 10. The single scored nearly 15 million streams and 8.8 million radio audience impressions.



busta rhymesciaramissy elliottMissy Elliott TourThe Missy Elliott Experiencetimbaland

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-05-18Last Updated: 2024-05-18
347 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

ShaanCPT Unleashes Festive Anthem ‘AmaVibes’

ShaanCPT Unleashes Festive Anthem ‘AmaVibes’

2023-12-01
TRACE Reaffirms Commitment To Gender Parity With Gender Equality Song

TRACE Reaffirms Commitment To Gender Parity With Gender Equality Song

2023-08-07
African Fashion Spaces Unveils New Era

African Fashion Spaces Unveils New Era

2023-09-21
Ice Cube Dishes on Celebs, Rappers Cosigning Trump: ‘It’s a Personal Decision’

Ice Cube Dishes on Celebs, Rappers Cosigning Trump: ‘It’s a Personal Decision’

2024-05-16
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo