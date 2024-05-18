Atlantic Records Shares Social Media Message on Cardi B’s Album: ‘We Can’t Wait’

Cardi B said she isn’t dropping an album this year. Atlantic Records said, “ha ha, that’s cute. Yes you are.”

In case you missed it, while interacting with fans online, Cardi revealed she agreed with a fan who stated she should pull back from social media platforms due to feeling “unappreciated” for online interactions.

Then she dropped the reveal: “Anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year .. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

Cardi B says no new album in 2024: “I’m relaxing this year” pic.twitter.com/csO4DtQGMV — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 14, 2024

After a new Rolling Stone cover story hit online, Atlantic Records shared their own message: “Cardi B’s upcoming album is one of the most anticipated this year. We can’t wait put it out, even if we have to sneak into her studio and take it! 👀”

Cardi B’s upcoming album is one of the most anticipated this year. We can’t wait put it out, even if we have to sneak into her studio and take it! 👀 https://t.co/VQXTut0OWM — Atlantic Records (@AtlanticRecords) May 16, 2024

Cardi’s last single, “Enough (Miami),” cracked into the top 10 at No. 9. The record, which fans have been anticipating to hear new music from the Bronx emcee, marked Cardi’s 12th entry into the Top 10. The single scored nearly 15 million streams and 8.8 million radio audience impressions.





