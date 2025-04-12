Attorney Joe Tacopina Says A$AP Rocky Sniffed Out Rihanna’s Surprise Court Appearance: ‘I Smell My Girl’

There’s nothing like knowing your partner. Attorney Joe Tacopina revealed that his client, A$AP Rocky, once knew Rihanna was in the room solely because of her scent.

Speaking with DJ Vlad, Rocky didn’t want Rihanna to attend court. Tacopina shared, “He goes, ‘Joe, she’s Rihanna, I’m protecting her from this. I’m not letting her be here. Let’s not even discuss it anymore.”

But she showed up one day, ten minutes into court, and attempted to be discreet. That didn’t last long. “Joe, I smell my girl. It’s weird, man,” Rocky said

“Yeah, Rocky, you smell your girl ‘cause she’s sitting right behind you,” Tacopina responded. “His eyes go all big. He goes, ‘What?’ She’s here, bro. You weren’t keeping her away.”

You can hear the story below.