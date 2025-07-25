Ayra Starr Releases New Afrobeats Single “Hot Body”Ask ChatGPT

GRAMMY-nominated Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has dropped her latest single, “Hot Body,” now available on all platforms. The track pulses with a sultry Afrobeats groove, accented by handclaps, silky synths, and loose electric guitar. Known for her genre-blending sound, Starr turns up the heat with flirty lyrics and an infectious rhythm that captures the spirit of summer. Her fiery cadence rides the production effortlessly, marking another bold entry in her evolving catalog. “Hot Body” showcases the Nigerian pop star’s signature confidence and musical innovation, cementing her as a global force in Afrobeats.