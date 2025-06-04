Bad Bunny “DtMF” Reigns at No. 1 for 20th Week on Hot Latin Songs Chart

Bad Bunny’s “DtMF” extends its dominance atop Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for a 20th consecutive week, dated June 7. The milestone makes the Puerto Rican superstar the only artist in the chart’s 39-year history with three songs to reach at least 20 weeks at No. 1.

He previously spent 27 weeks at the summit with “Dakiti,” his 2020 collaboration with Jhay Cortez, and 20 weeks with “Me Porto Bonito,” alongside Chencho Corleone, in 2022.

Only two other artists have achieved multiple 20-week runs at No. 1. Enrique Iglesias held the top spot for 41 weeks with “Bailando” and for 30 weeks with “El Perdón.” J Balvin ruled for 22 weeks with “Ginza” and 24 weeks with “RITMO” featuring Black Eyed Peas.

Despite its continued lead, “DtMF” saw slight declines in the latest tracking week ending May 29. Streams dipped 3% to 7.8 million in the U.S., while radio audience impressions fell 12% to 8 million, according to Luminate. The drop caused a slide from No. 1 to No. 3 on the Latin Airplay chart, though the song’s streaming strength kept it firmly at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs.