Bas and The Hics Delivers New Single “Norbit” Featuring Ab-Soul

Multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated Dreamville artist Bas and London-based duo The Hics have released “Norbit” featuring Ab-Soul, the second single from their upcoming collaborative album, Melanchronica, slated for a June 17 release via Dreamville/FIENDS.

“Norbit” distinguishes itself with distorted basslines, cinematic drops, and a relentless cadence, shifting from the nostalgic tones of their previous single to a more resolute and gritty sound. The track delves into themes of betrayal, defiance, and the simmering anger that follows abandonment, featuring a compelling verse from longtime collaborator Ab-Soul. Bas navigates the track with conviction, blending elements of grunge and hip-hop.

The accompanying music video enhances the song’s emotional depth with a visually arresting journey through serene forests, stark cityscapes, and glitchy, futuristic sequences, all rendered in black and white to amplify the noir atmosphere and raw emotion central to Melanchronica.

Melanchronica, a project nearly a decade in the making, marks Bas’s first fully independent release and a significant creative partnership with The Hics. The album, announced at Dreamville Festival alongside the debut single “Everyday Ppl,” was crafted across five cities and explores themes of longing, self-reflection, love, and existential tension.

Bas describes the album as exploring “the longing of a lost love, the battle between our own duality, and the pensive self reflection of one’s own shortcomings,” as well as societal pressures and personal failures. The Hics’ Roxane Barker views the album through the lens of “longing and desire,” while Sam Paul Evans sees the songs as “diary entries” reflecting on pre- and post-pandemic life and the yearning for lost connection.

Melanchronica aims to capture the intense emotional landscape of contemporary life, offering a reflection on ambition, nostalgia, fractured relationships, and the search for peace amidst chaos. The album promises to be an honest and immersive exploration of modern contradictions.