Bas Announces 2024 North America Tour in Support of New Album

Bas is set to embark on a 23-city North America tour, supporting his recently released fourth album, We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on March 3 at the House of Blues in Dallas and includes stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, and Atlanta, and concludes at Irving Plaza in New York on April 9.
Bas’s latest album, produced by a stellar lineup including Boi-1da, T-Minus, and J. Cole, draws profound inspiration from his global travels across five continents since 2022. Collaborating with an international array of artists such as J. Cole, Amaarae, AJ Tracey, and more, Bas creates a transcendent musical journey that defies borders and cultural boundaries.
You can see the full run of dates below.
BAS 2024 TOUR DATES:
Sun Mar 03 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Mon Mar 04 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Tue Mar 05 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Fri Mar 08 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Sun Mar 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Mar 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
Tue Mar 12 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
Wed Mar 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Sat Mar 16 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Sun Mar 17 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
Mon Mar 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Thu Mar 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Fri Mar 22 – Denver, CO – Summit
Sun Mar 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Mon Mar 25 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Wed Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
Thu Mar 28 – Montreal, QB – Beanfield Theatre
Sat Mar 30 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Sun Mar 31 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
Tue Apr 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Thu Apr 04 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Tue Apr 09 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza