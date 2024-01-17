Bas Announces 2024 North America Tour in Support of New Album

Bas is set to embark on a 23-city North America tour, supporting his recently released fourth album, We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on March 3 at the House of Blues in Dallas and includes stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, and Atlanta, and concludes at Irving Plaza in New York on April 9.

Bas’s latest album, produced by a stellar lineup including Boi-1da, T-Minus, and J. Cole, draws profound inspiration from his global travels across five continents since 2022. Collaborating with an international array of artists such as J. Cole, Amaarae, AJ Tracey, and more, Bas creates a transcendent musical journey that defies borders and cultural boundaries.

You can see the full run of dates below.

BAS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sun Mar 03 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Mon Mar 04 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Tue Mar 05 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Fri Mar 08 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sun Mar 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Mar 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Tue Mar 12 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Wed Mar 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sat Mar 16 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Sun Mar 17 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Mon Mar 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Thu Mar 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Fri Mar 22 – Denver, CO – Summit

Sun Mar 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Mon Mar 25 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

Thu Mar 28 – Montreal, QB – Beanfield Theatre

Sat Mar 30 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Sun Mar 31 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Tue Apr 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Thu Apr 04 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Tue Apr 09 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza





