Beats Reintroduces Iconic Beats Pill Speaker with LeBron James and Lil Wayne

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) today announced the return of its iconic Beats Pill speaker, now available for order at $149.99 (US) on apple.com. To celebrate this highly anticipated relaunch, Beats enlisted global icon LeBron James and Grammy-winning artist Lil Wayne to star in the new campaign titled “The Predicament.”

In the entertaining spot, LeBron hosts a lively hotel gathering while Lil Wayne’s classic hit “A Milli” blasts in the background. The music disrupts Lil Wayne’s sleep in a neighboring room, leading him to confront the noise. Upon discovering the source of the commotion, Lil Wayne embraces the party, encouraging the music to be played even louder and joining in on the festivities.

“We’re excited to bring Beats Pill back to our portfolio,” said Chris Thorne, CMO at Beats. “There’s no better way to relaunch an iconic product than to team up with two icons that have been part of our family since Pill’s inception.”

“The Beats Pill has been a staple in the James household from day one,” said LeBron James. “It’s an iconic product, so it’s exciting to be part of its relaunch for a new generation.”

Completely reengineered and redesigned, the new Beats Pill boasts superior sound quality, enhanced portability, and an all-day battery life of up to 24 hours. It now features USB-C audio and charging, IP67 dust and water resistance, and native compatibility with both iOS and Android devices. These improvements make the Beats Pill the perfect companion for any occasion.

The new Beats Pill is available in three sleek colors—Matte Black, Statement Red, and Champagne Gold—and is priced at $149.99 (US). Fans can order the updated speaker starting today on apple.com. Watch the campaign video, “The Predicament,” to see LeBron James and Lil Wayne in action and celebrate the return of the Beats Pill.





