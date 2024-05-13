14
34
18
5
30
2
38
40
13
4
1
26
44
46
33
8
48
15
37
10
43
24
25
49
20
29
3
39
11
22
31
32
16
23
9
35
Benny the Butcher Says He Text J. Cole the Demon Emoji After Hearing “Like That”

Benny the Butcher Says He Text J. Cole the Demon Emoji After Hearing “Like That”

2024-05-13Last Updated: 2024-05-13
343 2 minutes read

Benny the Butcher revealed how he attempted to gas up J. Cole when he first heard “Like That.”

Speaking with Wild 94.1 FM in Tampa, Butcher says he was excited for the possibility of a Cole reply.

“I’m not gonna lie, when I frist heard that K. Dot shit, I texted bruh the demon emoji,” Benny revealed. “I said, ‘Bruh, lace up.”

Benny also revealed that he understood Cole’s position on the apology as well. You can hear it all from The Butcher below.

J. Cole infamously bowed out of beefing with Kendrick Lamar. The forfeit came after dropping the “7 Minute Drill” diss record, and many fans asked why. We may now have a reason.

According to AllHipHop, ScHoolboy Q, seemingly a friend to Cole and a well-known associate of Lamar, reportedly slid a word of advice during the Dreamville Festival.

AllHipHop notes: “Allegedly, ScHoolboy Q had a conversation with J. Cole at the Dreamville Festival. Our writer confirmed that ScHoolboy Q was at the festival and that they did have a conversation. She couldn’t corroborate what they talked about, but sources are telling me that they gave him a warning.”

You can read more details here.

Following up on his statement from the Dreamville Festival, J. Cole has deleted “7 Minute Drill” from the Might Delete Later project.

While the song is gone now, it’s worth noting that “7 Minute Drill” completed a whole week of tracking so it could be included in Billboard stats before being removed. The track’s removal came five days after he said he would erase it.

Live on stage at his Dreamville Festival, a spot where a rapper currently embroiled in beef would get a Summer Jam moment off, Cole dubbed the diss “the lamest shit I did in my fuckin’ life.”

Speaking to the capacity crowd, Cole called Lamar “one of the greatest motherfuckers to ever touch a microphone,” while revealing the diss doesn’t sit right with his spirit.

It went a bit further; Cole said he was moving incorrectly and, “I got my chin out. Take your best shot. I’ma take that shit on the chin,” welcoming any diss that was coming his way.

Additionally, Cole instructed his manager to delete the song from streaming services.

You can hear it all from J. Cole below.

On “7 Minute Drill” he rapped:

“Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic
Your second shit put n-ggas to sleep, but they gassed it
Your third shit was massive and that was your prime
I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine.”

Cole also evoked some of JAY-Z’s bars to Nas, rapping,”

I’m hesitant, I love my brother, but I’m not gonna lie
I’m powered up for real, that shit would feel like swattin’ a fly
Four albums in twelve years, nigga, I can divide
Shit, if this is what you want, I’m indulgin’ in violence






Source link

2024-05-13Last Updated: 2024-05-13
343 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

NTS X Diesel TRACKS Lands in South Africa

NTS X Diesel TRACKS Lands in South Africa

2023-11-01
Today In Hip Hop History: Bone Thugs N Harmony Dropped Their Debut EP ‘Creepin’ On Ah Come Up’ 29 Years Ago

Today In Hip Hop History: Bone Thugs N Harmony Dropped Their Debut EP ‘Creepin’ On Ah Come Up’ 29 Years Ago

2023-07-24
Afro-Soul Star S’nazo Keeps Shining, Proving That She Is Gold!

Afro-Soul Star S’nazo Keeps Shining, Proving That She Is Gold!

2023-07-18
WATCH: Lil Wayne Says He is the LeBron James of Rap

WATCH: Lil Wayne Says He is the LeBron James of Rap

2023-12-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo