Benny the Butcher Says He Text J. Cole the Demon Emoji After Hearing “Like That”

Benny the Butcher revealed how he attempted to gas up J. Cole when he first heard “Like That.”

Speaking with Wild 94.1 FM in Tampa, Butcher says he was excited for the possibility of a Cole reply.

“I’m not gonna lie, when I frist heard that K. Dot shit, I texted bruh the demon emoji,” Benny revealed. “I said, ‘Bruh, lace up.”

Benny also revealed that he understood Cole’s position on the apology as well. You can hear it all from The Butcher below.

J. Cole infamously bowed out of beefing with Kendrick Lamar. The forfeit came after dropping the “7 Minute Drill” diss record, and many fans asked why. We may now have a reason.

According to AllHipHop, ScHoolboy Q, seemingly a friend to Cole and a well-known associate of Lamar, reportedly slid a word of advice during the Dreamville Festival.

AllHipHop notes: “Allegedly, ScHoolboy Q had a conversation with J. Cole at the Dreamville Festival. Our writer confirmed that ScHoolboy Q was at the festival and that they did have a conversation. She couldn’t corroborate what they talked about, but sources are telling me that they gave him a warning.”

Following up on his statement from the Dreamville Festival, J. Cole has deleted “7 Minute Drill” from the Might Delete Later project.

While the song is gone now, it’s worth noting that “7 Minute Drill” completed a whole week of tracking so it could be included in Billboard stats before being removed. The track’s removal came five days after he said he would erase it.

Live on stage at his Dreamville Festival, a spot where a rapper currently embroiled in beef would get a Summer Jam moment off, Cole dubbed the diss “the lamest shit I did in my fuckin’ life.”

Speaking to the capacity crowd, Cole called Lamar “one of the greatest motherfuckers to ever touch a microphone,” while revealing the diss doesn’t sit right with his spirit.

It went a bit further; Cole said he was moving incorrectly and, “I got my chin out. Take your best shot. I’ma take that shit on the chin,” welcoming any diss that was coming his way.

Additionally, Cole instructed his manager to delete the song from streaming services.

You can hear it all from J. Cole below.

On “7 Minute Drill” he rapped:

“Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic

Your second shit put n-ggas to sleep, but they gassed it

Your third shit was massive and that was your prime

I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine.”

Cole also evoked some of JAY-Z’s bars to Nas, rapping,”

“I’m hesitant, I love my brother, but I’m not gonna lie

I’m powered up for real, that shit would feel like swattin’ a fly

Four albums in twelve years, nigga, I can divide

Shit, if this is what you want, I’m indulgin’ in violence“





