Benzino Celebrates Coi Leray After Watching Her Perform for First Time: ‘She’s Amazing’

A big step in the relationship between Coi Leray and her father, Benzino, went down this weekend at Rolling Loud. Benzino was present at Leray’s Saturday set and viewed his daughter perform for the first time.

Following the performance, Benzino spoke with Power 106 LA. “She’s amazing. Like for real, no bullshit. I love her. Seeing her like that, You can say I’m biased, but honestly, like, I don’t see nobody else doing that. She’s amazing, man.”

Coi Leray’s latest album, Coi, moved 10,000 units in the first week, debuting at #102 on the Billboard 200. With the number hitting the timeline, Coi Leray celebrated the release.

“Grateful to have an album on the top 200 for my first week of my album release, again,” Leray wrote. “This time with 3 hits on the Hot 100 … woah 🤯. I’m super proud of myself. Bigger and better year every time. Keep streaming #COI … It’s an AMAZING project!”

Coi Leray unleashed her highly anticipated self-titled COI album through Uptown Records/Republic Records. This sophomore project consists of 16 captivating tracks exemplifying Coi’s growth and versatility as an artist.

Setting the tone for the album are the infectious beats of her first three singles, “Run It Up,” “Bops,” and “My Body,” which provide listeners with a glimpse into Coi’s expansive creative range and genre-defying sound. With her self-titled album, Coi proudly showcases her vocal capabilities alongside her famous flow, delivering an eclectic mix of tracks that leave a lasting impact.

Notable among the album’s standout tracks is “Get Loud,” an opportunity for listeners to fully experience Coi’s unique sound and artistic talent. Collaborating with esteemed producers, musicians, and songwriters like David Guetta, Saucy Santana, and James Brown, Coi has crafted an album that demonstrates her creativity and positions her as a chart-topping artist.

Throughout 2023, Coi has been on a remarkable trajectory, achieving chart-topping success with her platinum-certified smash hit “Players” and captivating audiences with her performances at major festivals such as Rolling Loud California, Austin City Limits, and Summer Jam. She has also secured coveted spots on Jay-Z’s Made in America lineups and Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing. Additionally, Coi has lent her voice to the WNBA’s “More Than Game” campaign and made strides in the fashion industry through her collaboration with FENDI by Marc Jacobs for her highly anticipated Summer Capsule collection.

You can hear the new album below.





