BET Awards Weekend Kicks Off with Star-Studded “Toast To Black Hollywood” Event

Compton-native Candis Grace, known as Miss Diddy, launched BET Awards weekend with a star-studded event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the highly anticipated “Toast To Black Hollywood.”

The celebrity-packed awards dinner welcomed a diverse group of talented individuals from the entertainment industry. Award-winning actress, producer, director, and philanthropist Meagan Good graced the event with her presence. Actor and Grammy-nominated artist Tristan Mack Wilds added to the star power, alongside actor and comedian Affion Crockett. MTV’s Catfish Television host and producer Kamie Crawford was also in attendance, contributing to the evening’s dynamic atmosphere.

Hollywood stylist and creative director Bryon Javar showcased his fashion expertise at the event. Scott Evans, host of NBC’s Access Hollywood, brought his charisma to the gathering, while actor and producer Kareem Grimes added his creative flair. Melissa Van Putten-Henderson, managing director at UBS, highlighted the event’s blend of entertainment and professional excellence. The evening also featured actor, writer, producer, and director Malcolm Mays, and philanthropist and television personality Guerdy Abraira.

During the awards dinner and celebrity mixer, Candis Grace featured A-list talent, captivating performances by MAJOR, heartfelt tributes, and immersive experiences celebrating the diverse and vibrant tapestry of Black culture.

Formerly named “Toast to Young Hollywood,” the event was renamed in 2020 to honor the resilience and brilliance of Black Hollywood during challenging global times. Over the years, it has recognized prominent figures such as Lauren London, Mona Scott-Young, Nick Cannon, Aja Brown, Kevin Frazier, Daymond John, Baron Davis, Keith Powers, and Big Boy in the Morning, among others.





