BIA Celebrates “WE ON GO” with Star-Studded LA Event

Multi-platinum rapper BIA hosted an exclusive celebration in Los Angeles for the release of her energetic new single, “WE ON GO.”

Held at Keys West Hollywood, the event brought together artists, industry figures, and influencers to celebrate the intersection of music, culture, and women’s sports.

BIA took center stage, delivering a lively “WE ON GO performance.” The two-story venue pulsed with music by Nitrane & Orator and featured a surprise appearance by artist Black Fortune, solidifying the night as a vibrant cultural moment uniting the music and sports worlds.

Leading up to the party, BIA collaborated with prominent streamer N3on for a livestream. The pair shopped for an outfit at Guillermo Andrade’s 424 on Melrose. Then they caught an NBA playoff game at BADMAASH, where N3on introduced BIA to Indian cuisine, connecting their fan bases online to maximize viewership. N3on captured behind-the-scenes moments and an exclusive interview with BIA about her new track and upcoming 2025 era.

“WE ON GO” is a bold, bass-heavy anthem embodying the energy and ambition of championship moments. The track debuted with the NCAA Women’s Final Four promotional campaigns and will be featured in WNBA broadcasts throughout the season. BIA shared, “This track is all about power, passion, and never backing down—everything the NCAA Women’s Final Four and the WNBA represent. I’m honored to help soundtrack the movement and celebrate women who are dominating on and off the court.”