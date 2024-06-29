Biden Bounces Back: Delivers Powerful Message at North Carolina Rally a Day After Debate
A night after a rather poor showing at the opening presidential debate, President Joe Biden was back on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina. Appearing more alert and healthier than the night before—his campaign stating he was battling a cold—Biden had a message for his supporters: “I intend to win this election.”
He had quite the powerful closing to his moment on stage:
Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.
I might not debate as well as I used to.
But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024