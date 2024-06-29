Biden Bounces Back: Delivers Powerful Message at North Carolina Rally a Day After Debate

A night after a rather poor showing at the opening presidential debate, President Joe Biden was back on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina. Appearing more alert and healthier than the night before—his campaign stating he was battling a cold—Biden had a message for his supporters: “I intend to win this election.”

He had quite the powerful closing to his moment on stage:

“Let me close with this. I know I’m not a young man. I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t talk as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. Well, I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. I know, like millions of Americans, when you get knocked down, you get back up. I know what it will take to bring this economy to everybody. I know what it’ll take to rally the world to stand up against Putin and defend freedom. And I know what it takes to keep the world safe and free for the years ahead. Folks, I give you my word as a Biden, I would not be running again if I didn’t believe, with all my heart and soul that I can do this job because, quite frankly, the stakes are too high.”

