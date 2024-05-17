BIG30 Drops Highly-Anticipated Album ‘Still King’

Memphis hip-hop artist BIG30 has officially released his long-awaited album, Still King, today via N Less Entertainment/Connect Music. The 17-track project showcases BIG30’s return to the scene with collaborations from Fredo Bang and KCarbon, delivering his signature high-energy bars and authentic Memphis sound.

“Still King” serves as BIG30’s third album, following his sophomore release, “Last Man Standing,” which featured hits like “On My Mama” and “Protest.” His debut project, “King of Killbranch,” earned him recognition on the Billboard 200 chart and boasted collaborations with industry heavyweights like Yo Gotti, Future, and Lil Durk.

The album’s lead single, “N Less,” dropped in March, offering fans a taste of BIG30’s gritty street narratives and unmistakable style. With his trademark ‘Blrrrd’ ad-lib and candid lyrics, BIG30 continues to solidify his status as a force in the rap game.

“Still King” is a testament to BIG30’s resilience and talent, reaffirming his position as a dominant figure in hip-hop. Fans can now stream the album on all major platforms, immersing themselves in BIG30’s raw and captivating storytelling.





