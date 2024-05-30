Biggie’s Mom Voletta Wallace Speaks on Diddy: ‘I Want to Slap the Daylights Out of Him’

Voletta Wallace has seen all of the discourse about Diddy in the past months and says she wants to “slap the daylights out of him.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Wallace stated the accusations, videos and more levied against Combs made her “sick to my stomach.” She added, “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.”

Wallace would also say, “I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him.

“And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

The relationship between The Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy was reportedly not as glamorous as it seemed. In a new report from Rolling Stone, Biggie was in a legal battle with the Bad Boy mogul before his murder.

The report states Biggie was attempting to gain control of his career. Photographer Monique Bunn revealed Biggie “was absolutely about to leave Puff. I know for a fact, he told me that.”

The Notorious B.I.G. would get murdered, and with a Rolling Stone cover on the table at the time, former Bad Boy co-founder and president Kirk Burrowes suggested Biggie get the cover. Diddy declined that idea, wanting to take the moment for himself.

“I was telling Sean, ‘Let’s make it Biggie. You still have a chance [for a cover in the future],’” Burrowes recalled. “He’s like ‘No, he’s dead. I’m putting out [No Way Out] in July. I need to be on the cover of Rolling Stone.”

The cover is available below.

Former Bad Boy President Kirk Burrows details a time when Rolling Stone approached Bad Boy Records with a front cover opportunity after Biggie died, but Diddy selfishly refused to allow Biggie to be on the cover because he wanted to promote his solo album, “No Way Out”. Kirk… pic.twitter.com/OipESrIL7k — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 29, 2024





