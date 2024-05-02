Bilal, Questlove, Common And Robert Glasper Announce New Live Album ‘Live at Glasshaus’

Next week (5/10), Grammy-winning and Philly-bred psychedelic-soul legend Bilal will announce his newest project, Live at Glasshaus, a live album featuring an all-star backing band consisting of Common, Questlove, Robert Glasper, and Burniss Travis.

Spanning over two decades of recorded music, the supergroup gathered for one night only to rework standouts from Bilal’s catalog, including his debut album 1st Born Second, his famously unreleased sophomore album Love For Sale, and a new track; they even visit classics from Common’s seminal Like Water for Chocolate.

The forthcoming release also has a companion docu-concert film (announcing at a later date), capturing the magical evening these legends gathered. Alongside the concert footage are exclusive interviews with the star-studded collaborators that reflect on Bilal’s genius, legacy, creative process, and relationship to the genre. They even go into their friendships origin stories, their history of collaborations, and connection to the Soulquarians.

To accompany the album announce, Bilal is sharing the first single “Something to Hold,” originally recorded at Electric Lady Studios during the height of the Soulquarian era.





