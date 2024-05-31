49
Bilal, Questlove & Glasper Release “All For Love” From Unreleased ’06 ‘Love For Sale’ LP

2024-05-31Last Updated: 2024-05-31
Today, Glasshaus Presents unveils Grammy-winning artist Bilal’s “All For Love,” the latest single from forthcoming album Live at Glasshaus, a mid-career retrospective featuring a supergroup of QuestloveCommonRobert Glasper, and Burniss Travis. The live record presents Bilal within an ensemble of luminaries to reimagine standouts from his classic repertoire. Live at Glasshaus, out June 14 during Black Music Month, sees Bilal at the peak of his powers, pushing the boundaries of a genre-defying catalog including 1st Born SecondLove For SaleAirtight’s Revenge, and Common’s seminal Like Water for Chocolate.

Screenshot 2024 05 31 at 1.23.16 PMScreenshot 2024 05 31 at 1.23.16 PM

“All for Love” was a standout track from Bilal’s shelved 2006 masterpiece Love for Sale, a project that has achieved legendary status among fans and critics alike. Despite its artistic brilliance, the album was never officially released due to a premature leak and subsequent disputes with his former label, Interscope Records. This resulted in the album becoming a cult classic and a significant part of Bilal’s musical legacy. 



