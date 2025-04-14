Billboard Teases a New Young Thug Album for May

Young Thug

It is getting close to Young Thug SZN. Billboards have popped up promoting May 2025 as the release date for the rapper’s new music. One spotter noted “Uy Scuti,” the same name Thugger had on a costume Miami HEAT jersey last month.

“University has been too quiet now,” the Billboard reads. “Until Now. Uy Scuti.”

Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX have officially unveiled the 2025 Summer Smash Festival lineup, marking the event’s highly anticipated return to SeatGeek Stadium near Chicago from June 20-22. Now in its seventh year, the festival continues to reign as the world’s largest independently owned hip-hop event.

Building on last year’s momentous edition, which featured Chief Keef’s long-awaited homecoming and the U.S. festival debut of Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack collective, this year’s festival will deliver yet another rare and historic performance. Grammy-winning artist and cultural icon Young Thug will take the stage on Sunday night, marking his first live performance since spring 2022.

Day 1 of Summer Smash 2025 will see Don Toliver and YEAT co-headline in their first-ever joint collaborative performance. The duo, considered two of the most influential voices in modern hip-hop, will deliver a highly anticipated set that festival-goers won’t want to miss.

Saturday night will feature the return of Future, one of the most accomplished artists of his generation, as he continues his legendary run in rap history.

Chicago’s elite hip-hop scene will also be on full display, with performances from G Herbo, Saba, and FamousDex. Hometown hero Chance The Rapper will close out one of the two main stages on Sunday night.

Additional festival alumni returning this year include Sexyy Red, Quavo, SahBabii, Nav, Ski Mask the Slump God, Trippie Redd, NLE Choppa, Nettspend, and OsamaSon. Fans can also expect first-time Summer Smash performances from Soulja Boy, 1900Rugrat, and Che, among other rising hip-hop stars.

Following a sold-out presale, a new batch of GA, VIP, and Platinum tickets will be available starting Friday, March 28, at Noon CST via TheSummerSmash.com. These will be the lowest-priced tickets before prices increase closer to the event.

“We are excited to present the 7th edition of the largest independent hip-hop festival in the world and can’t wait to show the fans what we’ve been working on,” said Berto Solorio, Summer Smash Cofounder and SPKRBX Founder.

Cofounder and Lyrical Lemonade Founder Cole Bennett added, “I feel lucky to be able to throw the party of the year with my best friends. May this be the best one yet. Lucky number 7.”

The full lineup is available at TheSummerSmash.com.