BJ The Chicago Kid Drops Soulful Track “Long Time” and Announces Collaborative Album ‘Gravy’ with Yeti Beats

BJ The Chicago Kid is back with a new hit, “Long Time,” giving fans a taste of what’s to come on his upcoming collaborative album, Gravy, with super-producer Yeti Beats. Set to release on November 10th via RTW/RCA Records, Gravy is already creating buzz with its ’70s-inspired vibes.

“Long Time,” the fourth official release from the highly anticipated LP, was produced by Yeti Beats and Charlie Bereal. BJ shared, “The inception of the song began with me on the drums, Charlie seamlessly weaving in the guitar, and Yeti anchoring the track with his bass.” The song, born at Al Green’s legendary studio, carries an infectious vibe and touches on themes of lost love, making it relatable and heartfelt.

Recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis, the home of soul legend Al Green, “Gravy” pays homage to the era’s mellow grooves. BJ and Yeti and their live band, The Indications, crafted this masterpiece in under a week. BJ describes Gravy as representing one’s confidence, style, and authority, making it the essence of his music. With vintage soul and pop elements, Gravy promises to be a soulful journey fans won’t want to miss. Pre-orders for the album are available now, so mark your calendars for November 10th to savor the musical feast of Gravy.





