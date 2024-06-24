Blavity House Party Debuts in Nashville with Performances from Rick Ross, Monica, and More

Making its debut at Nashville Municipal Auditorium this weekend, Blavity House Party was designed as an immersive music and culture experience. A celebration of Black joy, the kickoff event for Black Music Month balanced big onstage moments with the small joys that turn a group of strangers into a community. Hosted by Zack Fox and Bridget Kelly, the party kicked off in Nashville, bringing great performances, food, vibes, and more to Music City.

The first-ever music experience presented by Blavity Media Group, the two-day, multi-stage House Party featured a cross-generational array of talented performers who have defined the sound of R&B and hip-hop for the past three decades. Monica stunned with renditions of her biggest hits like “So Gone” and “Love All Over Me” during her headlining performance. At the same time, Rick Ross brought his iconic braggadocious raps to one of Nashville’s most storied venues. Baltimore’s favorite R&B group Dru Hill played a standout performance, bringing the crowd to its feet, singing along with their hits like “Tell Me” and “These Are the Times.” Lead singer Sisqó didn’t leave the stage without a provocative performance of his iconic, platinum-selling hit “Thong Song.”

Throughout the weekend, Big Freedia brought the bounce from New Orleans, Blxst proved to be one of LA’s finest, and GRAMMY-award-winning heartthrob Leon Thomas swooned the crowd with his hypnotic, guitar-driven hits. R&B stalwarts K. Michelle, Ryan Leslie, and Lil’ Mo serenaded audiences with their pristine vocals and lush melodies. Southern hip-hop legend Lil Scrappy delivered one of the most hype moments of the weekend, as fans vigorously rapped along to his crunk hit singles “No Problem” and “Knuck If You Buck.” Rising star Reyna Roberts brought the country flair with her cherry red hair and electrifying performance of hits including “Raised Right,” and performances from The Sainted Trap Choir, Domani, and DJ Sophia Rocks proved the future is bright.

Taking place just days before Juneteenth, Blavity House Party also shined a spotlight on Nashville’s vibrant Black community with an assortment of over 20 Black-owned vendors, restaurants, and activities for fans to engage and enjoy. Fans enjoyed Nashville favorites like Slim & Husky’s, Slutty Vegan, and Down N The Bayou, and shopped at the “Off The Shelves” marketplace. They also had a blast during double dutch and line dancing sessions on the patio in their custom Tito’s cowboy hats. Those who dared rode the mechanical bull, as Nash Feels brought some of the most memorable dance party moments of the weekend.

From cowboy chic fits and southern cuisine to the Black-owned marketplace and a vast selection of house party music, the inaugural Blavity House Party was one for the books, celebrating the Nashville community in style.





