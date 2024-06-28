Blxst Announces Debut Album ‘I’ll Always Come Find You’

Grammy-nominated artist Blxst announced his debut album, I’ll Always Come Find You, set for release on July 19 via Red Bull Records/EVGLE.

The announcement coincides with the release of the album’s next single, “Dance With The Devil,” featuring Grammy-winning Anderson .Paak. The track blends quintessential SoCal vibes with live horns and climactic strings, creating an irresistible dancefloor groove.

Blxst expressed his admiration for .Paak, saying, “I’ve been a fan of Anderson .Paak since his ‘Malibu’ album. His approach as an artist and tone of voice inspired me while coming into my own artistry. Full circle moment, he organically reached out to me summer 2023 to collaborate with him and the group Free Nationals. I took it as an opportunity to shoot for the stars and asked for him to be a part of my debut album as well. This song is a perfect blend of two artists from California and is sonically undeniable from first listen. Conceptually, the song paints a picture of the tug-of-war with temptation in love and relationships.”

The album’s theme has been subtly hinted at since Blxst’s debut Coachella performance, where he sported a jacket with “Birdie” on the back, and a classic Buick Grand National appeared on stage. This theme continued in the visualizer for his single “Risk Taker” with Offset, and last night’s album trailer featured Blxst driving the Grand National.

Blxst shared his excitement about the album, stating, “This is the most confident I’ve ever felt in my music. What I had to overcome while making this album changed my entire creative process, and the fans deserve to see the growth from that. I would be doing a disservice to not reach the heights I dreamed of reaching when I first started as an artist. No better time than now.”

In addition to “Risk Taker,” Blxst released the reggaeton hit “Rewind” with Colombian superstar Feid, signaling a multi-dimensional album. Following his performance at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out, Blxst is set for another live appearance this weekend ahead of the BET Awards, where he’s nominated for “Best Group” alongside Bino Rideaux for their mixtape, Sixtape 3.





