BMAC and Victoria Monét Introduce Music Maker Grant to Empower Emerging Black Artists

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) has collaborated with 10-time GRAMMY nominee Victoria Monét to unveil the BMAC x Victoria Monét Music Maker Grant. The grant, set to be officially announced at BMAC’s GRAMMY Week Music Maker Dinner on Jan. 31, 2024, will provide $5,000 to support economic empowerment for an emerging Black artist. Additionally, the recipient will gain access to mentorship opportunities and direct career advice from Victoria Monét.

This initiative is aligned with BMAC’s commitment to fostering access, equity, and opportunities for the next generation of Black artists and industry professionals. The BMAC x Victoria Monét Music Maker Grant joins BMAC’s portfolio of impactful grants and empowerment programs, including The Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Music Maker Grant, BMAC Ernie Paniccioli Music Photojournalism Grant & Celebration Event, and others.

“We are honored to partner with Victoria Monét to uplift a young and deserving Black artist and help further their dreams within the music industry. Her story is one of resilience and perseverance and it is in that spirit we will continue to pay it forward. BMAC’s mission is to create a more equal playing field by breaking down barriers to entry for our community. Our BMAC Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Music Maker Dinner is a perfect room to celebrate this initiative,” said BMAC Co-Founder, President, and CEO, Willie “Prophet” Stiggers.

“Supporting the next generation of women is crucial as we work towards furthering equality across the board in the music industry,” added BMAC Co-Founder, Caron Veazey. “Partnering with an iconic artist and role model like Victoria Monét through the Music Maker Grant will help us to impact a future star by setting them up on a path to success. We are looking forward to receiving the submissions and uncovering a deserving artist!”

“I met Victoria years ago as a songwriter and to see where her gifts have brought her to today has been an incredible journey to watch. As a co-founder of BMAC, I am proud to honor her work with establishing the BMAC-Victoria Monét Music Maker Grant and have the opportunity to work together to uplift the next generation of our industry,” said BMAC Co-Founder, Shawn Holiday.

The grant’s recipient will be selected through a nationwide search facilitated by BMAC, with further details to be shared in the coming weeks. To learn more about the Black Music Action Coalition and its initiatives, visit BMAC’s official website.





