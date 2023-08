Boosie Wants to ‘Save Lives’ By Speaking with Members of the Youth

Boosie Badazz believes he can be the voice that saves the youth. Hitting Twitter, Boosie revealed his words impacted a member of the youth he encountered.

“I WENT TALKED TO SOME JUVENILES FACING REAL TIME N ONE OF THEM JUST REACHED OUT N SAID MY WORDS CHANGED THEM .I REALLY NEED TO TALK TO THESE KIDS ABOUT MOVING RIGHT N DOING RIGHT,” Boosie tweeted. “I DONT WANT NOBODYS CHILD GOING THROUGH WHAT IVE BEEN THROUGH N SEEING WHAT IVE SEEN ‼️ I THINK I CAN SAVE SOME LIVES FROM TELLING MY STORY N ALL IVE LOST”

I WENT TALKED TO SOME JUVENILES FACING REAL TIME N ONE OF THEM JUST REACHED OUT N SAID MY WORDS CHANGED THEM .I REALLY NEED TO TALK TO THESE KIDS ABOUT MOVING RIGHT N DOING RIGHT ‼️🔥I DONT WANT NOBODYS CHILD GOING THROUGH WHAT IVE BEEN THROUGH N SEEING WHAT IVE SEEN ‼️🔥I THINK… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) August 2, 2023

Would you be open to Boosie speaking the youth in your family or life?