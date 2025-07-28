Bootsy Collins Recalls Crack Offer That Changed Relationship With George Clinton

Legend Bootsy Collins is telling quite the wild story of how crack changed the relationship between he and fellow icon George Clinton.

According to Collins, he and Clinton were on vacation together were their respective groups were set to rest and create music. While lounging, Clinton allegedly offered Collins crack and a pipe.

Collins states Clinton originally told him to never used it before reversing course and urged him to try the drug. Collins declined, recalling the earlier moment to which Clinton replied: “Oh, I was just joking. This is like sex, man. It’s like sex. You take it, just take it. Just hit it one time.”

Bootsy says he looked up to Clinton as a big brother but that changed the “dynamic” of their relationship. He added, “he had to go through that. He’s a lot better for it now. He’s still out there, you know? He changed some of his ways, but it’s only because of health reasons.”

You can hear it below.