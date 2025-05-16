Bossman Dlow Drops New Single “HIT” Featuring Gucci Mane

Rising rap star Bossman Dlow, fresh off 2025 BET Award nominations for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best New Artist, has just released his highly anticipated single and video “HIT” featuring Gucci Mane. Out now via Alamo Records, the track marks the first official collaboration between Dlow and the Atlanta rap legend.

The pair teased “HIT” earlier this week with a raw performance on YouTube’s From The Block, building excitement ahead of today’s drop. The single follows last month’s “Money Talks,” adding momentum to what’s shaping up to be a huge summer for the Florida native.

Dlow’s 2024 breakout year was anchored by his debut album DLOW CURRY, which featured rap heavyweights like Glorilla, Ice Spice, French Montana, Lil Baby, NoCap, and BabyFace Ray. With “HIT,” Dlow continues his rapid ascent, solidifying his place among hip-hop’s next wave of stars.